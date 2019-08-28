I have recently read two articles concerning education in which the Mississippi State Superintendent of Education was quoted. As one who has been interested and invested in the quality of education in this state for more than 50 years, I am comfortable in saying that there is no immediate hope of circumstances getting better. The first article, in glowing terms, reported on the Celebration of Excellence tour, in recognition of educational excellence in some of the top performing schools. I submit that the only excellence within Mississippi schools is “in spite of” the State Department of Education.
The most recent article reported the effect of the higher standards within the Mississippi Academic Assessment Program (MAAP) on the most recent state test scores. Heretofore, students only had to score at or above the second level (there are five levels) in order to advance to the next grade (primary) or meet graduation requirements (secondary). If the five levels have any real meaning, this is like getting a passing grade with a score of 40 percent. Mrs. Wright says, “The passing score was raised to get closer to proficiency,” which suggests that she knows that the original cutoff failed to get even close.
It gets even more ridiculous. The point of the article was that raising the passing scores resulted in fewer students passing. However, Mrs. Wright says, “Once we raised expectations, students and teachers have proven, once again, they can meet higher academic standards.” In what alternative universe does this kind of “edu-babble” make sense? If they are not passing, they did not meet the higher standards. Period.
In my opinion, the majority of our state Superintendents of Education, as well as board members, who have served over the span of at least the last 50 years should hang their heads in shame because of the horrible conditions of our educational system under their watch. If these officials were effective, maybe we wouldn’t be ranked perennially dead last (or in a good year, 49th) in the quality of education in our state.
Billy R. Sneed, Sr.
Thaxton, MS