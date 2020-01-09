To the Editor:
I am 85 years old now and was a Baptist preacher's wife for 51 years. A lot is happening in our nation.
The Democrats are in a hurry to impeach our president. Bless their hearts, after much prayer and with sadness of heart, they must do it.
Christians, get ready. We are facing a time of persecution in our nation like we have never seen before. Some people want a socialistic nation. Remember this: "Free men are not equal and equal men are not free."
God said, "If my people (not the ones who do not belong to Him, but my people) that are called by name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and forgive their sins and heal their land."
Do you know why we see "now hiring" signs everywhere? We need people to fill these positions, but we killed them when they were babies. God help us!
Dorothy Howell
Potts Camp