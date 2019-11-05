Great article by Riley Manning on Muhammad Ali’s 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” victory over George Foreman, but Riley omitted the Champ’s most quotable reply addressed to a reporter who had asked: “Mr. Ali, what do you think of Africa?” While it is true that this greatest of all boxers loved his months spent in training in intimate closeness to his adoring fans in Zaire, he was not afraid to inform the reporter publicly that “I’m just glad my granddaddy got on that boat.”
Political correctness was never Ali’s strong suit. In my youth I used to think the man was scum when he spoke out against our country’s (undeclared) war in Vietnam (“Them folks ain’t done nothing to me”), but time has proven me to be very wrong and him to be as wise as he was courageous, both in flaunting PC and also in battling Parkinson’s disease, a disease he and I used to share.
Now I take pride in the fact that my favorite grandson shares the Champ’s birthday: January 17.
Bob Craig
Ripley