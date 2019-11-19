Dear Editor,
Maybe the number of soldiers shown in your Veterans Day cartoon was to be just representative and not actual. The thing that jumped out to me was the absence of a soldier representing the Spanish American War.
Maybe some might feel it was brief and of lesser consequence. The men who never came home fulfilled the same obligation as every other soldier in every war we have ever fought. All soldiers deserve equal treatment and should never be neglected either deliberately or by innocent oversight.
This email is written in the memory of Major Pease, a Spanish American War veteran who walked down our street in his uniform with riding britches and boots for his good leg and his wooden one, too. This was way back in the 1940s in Coral Gables, FL when I was a young boy, less than 10 years old. Major Pease, I salute you for your devotion to our country.
Donald Mitchell
Amory