As a retired physician, it is my opinion that hydroxychloroquine (trademark, Plaquenil) should be widely used for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 infection.
This medicine has been used extensively as an anti-malarial drug, and it has a low side-effect profile. It is not expensive and can be available in large quantities.
While serious adverse reactions are rare, it would be advisable for patients to have a recent electrocardiogram on record before taking this medicine.
Jenny P. Moore, M.D.
Tupelo