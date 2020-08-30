In July, my husband and I were driving thru Downtown Tupelo and I was so amazed how many people were downtown, just walking, looking and taking advantage of the many different places available for them to eat. Tupelo has come so far with the downtown area and we, as citizens, can give thanks to Debbie Stauffer Brangenburg, who came to us from Corinth as our Main Street Manager.
At this time, Tupelo was made up of banks and offices. Tupelo's bond rating depends on how viable your downtown is. She has worked day and night making Tupelo a number one place to visit, as well as, increasing a greater tax base for our City. All that hard work has paid off; just look around at the old fairground property, and you see not only a beautiful place but a good tax increase for our city.
Also look at new hotels, many new restaurants, retail business and many social events that include everyone. I was a member of the Tupelo City Council when she first came to Tupelo, and I can say this is one of the best moves Tupelo ever made. I would like to see an article in the Daily Journal about what our tax base was in 1980 and what it is now.
I personally would like to thank Debbie for all her hard work, and if you see her, I hope you would do the same.
We live in a great city made better by people like Debbie. Thanks, Debbie, for making our Downtown a more active place with an increased tax base.
Carolyn Mauldin
Tupelo