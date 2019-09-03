Houston owes a debt of gratitude to the people responsible for renovating the old theater building on the square. Getting rid of that hideous orange facade is the single best thing that's been done to improve the appearance of the east side.
My understanding is that the city has ordinances involving the care, maintenance, and use of property in its residential areas (possibly honored more in the breach than observance). Can it adopt zoning requirements that would prohibit such gratuitous eyesores as purple, orange, or fluorescent green paint on commercial buildings?
I'm no aesthete, but that orange facade was obscene.
Sonny Scott
Woodland