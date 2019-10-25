I beseech ye, again, to hold dear this precious gift as well as the historic significance of the Confederate monument bestowed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and local women to the University of Mississippi, 1906, to honor the courageous sacrifice of Co. A, 'The University Greys' and Co. G, 'The Lamar Rifles,' Lafayette County men of the 11th Mississippi Infantry Regiment in the War for Southern Independence, 1861-1865.
Consider, too, that in 1906 the South had not yet recovered from the ravages of the 'Wauh' and 'Reconstruction.' Money was short, yet somehow those Southern women, by persistence and goodness of heart, collected and donated the requisite funds, in order to design, have cast and sculpted, erect and dedicate this priceless icon to the University to memorialize the heritage of duty, honor and valor.
In the name of goodness, fairness, and reason, do not dishonor their charity by hiding it. Ye must rise up. Rise, oh ye native Southrons. Demand that this misguided administration and their obsequious minions of the 'committee' to cease and desist immediately. Clearly, you have been misled by the false liberal version of history. The UM rates an 'F’ in the teaching of American history. Well, surprise, surprise. Students, alumni: Only you can avert this travesty. Honor our heritage. Stand fast. It is unfair to judge persons of the 1800s by 21st century mores.
References: ‘Cornerstone Speech,’ by Alexander Stephens, March 21, 1861, Manumission, Johnson v Tompkins (1833), Hon. Henry Baldwin, associate justice, US Supreme Court, Hon. Abraham Lincoln, Lincoln/Douglas 4th debate, Charleston, IL, Sept. 4, 1858, 'Duty, Honor, Valor,’ A History: 11th Mississippi Infantry Rgmt. (ANV) by S. H. Stubbs
David C. Horn
Houston