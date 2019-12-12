To the Editor,
The University of Mississippi recently fired its head football coach after another mediocre football season. Mississippi State, Jackson State and Southern did not fare much better on the gridiron.
I am not a rabid football fan, but I strongly believe that all of our four major state-supported universities face major structural problems, at least for the foreseeable future.
Mississippi is a small state, with a population much less than Alabama, Louisiana and Tennessee. The latter three have essentially a unified higher education system that is able to consolidate its elite talents. Although Alabama has two major universities, Auburn and the University of Alabama, the state has a much larger population base from which to draw blue chips. Both universities have much better name recognition at the national level and a ton of SEC and national championships. The revolving door of frequently firing and changing coaches will not fix this structural dilemma in Mississippi.
I believe the future and solution to this problem, the inability to compete in the SEC, SWAC (nationally), may be found in long-term planning, quality education and training, economic development, growth of a middle class across racial and class lines, increasing and not losing population, making some hard, equitable and unpopular decisions about the long-term viability of eight state supported universities, significantly improving the state image which may encourage star athletes in Mississippi to stay home, and may also attract a few blue chip prospects from neighboring states and around the nation.
This kind of planning and hard decision-making will support more than competitive sports, but the long-term growth, survival and sustainability of the state and its entire people.
Roy DeBerry
Oxford