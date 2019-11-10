Dear Editor,
I was just as disorganized as an old rooster sitting on a hen’s nest this morning when I got up. Overslept, no milk, and my little granddaughter had spent the night with me. I was running late to get her home to go to church with her family.
Whew? Guess I could just miss Sunday School and go to church at 11 o’clock. But I really get so much from Sunday School lessons. We have two great teachers and they take time about every other Sunday teaching our class.
So I dashed on some clothes, grabbed my coat and into my car – no heater, cold, with a few snowflakes falling as I drove on to the little white church beside the railroad track at Becker, praying all the way that God would open my mind and heart to be receptive to his message he wanted me to hear.
Inside the church, it was warm. I took off my coat and immediately felt that sweet, sweet spirit. And I knew this is where I belonged to be this morning. The Sunday school lesson was about being ambassadors for God. Then Bro. Coleman preached on us being the true hands and eyes of God. What a sermon. I sat there and wished the whole world could have heard it. I left feeling renewed and ready to face another day, another week, and determined to make a difference knowing that it was my hands and your hands that were to work for God. Each in our own way.
How long have you told yourself that one of these days you were going to start going to church or maybe you will start back soon? Maybe next Sunday. But you don’t. It will change your whole life. Stop making excuses. Life is so beautiful. Make some effort to go somewhere to church Sunday. If you are too disabled to go, please let Greenbrier Church know and we will tape the sermons and bring the tape or mail the tape to you. Our doors are always open.
We are a small membership church because so many of our young people left to go to a bigger church that would give their children more activities. But our minister is truly a “God-called preacher.” The minute he begins his sermon, you do not want to miss a word and you just cannot take your eyes away from the pulpit. We are very blessed to have him and his entire family in our midst. If you do not have a church home or just would like to visit a truly warm church, we cordially welcome you to come and worship with us at Greenbrier Methodist Church, Becker, MS.
Shirley Parchman
Amory
EDITOR’s NOTE: Mrs. Parchman submitted this letter with this note: “I am 83 years old and know our world is in desperate shape for the Christian generation. I wrote this many years ago. I hope you will print it in your paper and our churches will get new members.”