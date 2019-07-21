The refugees at the border believe they will be killed if they go back. It doesn’t matter if we agree with them, THEY believe it, and it’s their lives on the line, not ours. Being alive in crowded camps, whatever the circumstances, beats a bullet at home, so they won’t leave.
The scared, traumatized, hungry kids being separated from everyone they love will, if caged like wild animals long enough, become callous, cruel and hardened, and ripe fodder for recruitment by terrorists. Mistreatment leads to resentment which leads to anger which leads to rage which leads to bloodshed.
We will pay a terrible price down the road if we keep looking the other way and ignore suffering under our noses. Throwing money willy-nilly at the border won’t solve the problem and calling fellow humans abusive names accomplishes nothing, either.
Government can’t solve this, but American churches can, if they have the backbone to do it, because their power comes from a different, infinitely more powerful source. There are about 2,500 Christian churches in Mississippi, 380,000 plus Christian churches in all 50 states combined, and about 85,000 non-denominational groups, according to Google.
Try this idea on for size: Suppose all churches of less than 200 members took in two migrant families, sheltered them, fed them, clothed them, taught them English and helped them get useful jobs to support themselves. Now, suppose all churches of more than 200 members took in five or more migrant families and did the same for them. The vast majority of these migrants are Christians, and aren’t we commanded by God to help the strangers in need?
Imagine nearly 400,000 churches working together to make productive American citizens (and taxpayers) out of them. The detention camps would be empty by the end of the year, the migrants would see real Christian values in action, terrorists would have nothing to work with, and we would once again be that “shining city on a hill,” as Ronald Reagan called us, for the whole world to see.
We American Christians have always had the power. Do we still have the will? It beats waiting for some Dr. Frankenstein solution cooked up by a politician somewhere, doesn’t it?
Richard Wilkinson
Amory