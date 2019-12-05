To the Editor,
Recently I read in the newspaper that women and children that are returned to the Mexican side of the border are being raped, sold into slavery and forced into prostitution and pornography. Then, recently nine American women and children were slaughtered in cold blood just on the Mexico side of the border. Then, we read that men, women and children are being raped, beaten and killed as they are trying to cross the border to get into the USA. All of these tragedies are happening just on the Mexican side of the border, close to the border.
These acts of insanity are being done by many men and women on the Mexican side of the border who are controlled by a reprobate mind driven by Satan himself. Our hearts go out to those victims. Since this is happening on the Mexican side of the border, this kind of wickedness is out of control.
Now, think about this situation for a minute. These acts of violence and terror are being committed on the Mexican side of the border by many men and women. If the borders were opened to all and any who want to come to the USA, these demonized monsters would be welcome to come to the USA as well. Is that what we want? I do not think so. The USA is already overrun by the gangs that have come across the border.
Don’t get me wrong, I am for immigration, but controlled immigration so that we can let the good people in and keep the bad people out. I commend President Trump for enforcing the laws which were put in place by the very congressmen who are advocating no border control at all. Those who are advocating no border control are as much as laying out a welcome mat for those criminals to come as they want to. It seems as those who are advocating uncontrolled borders have lost their sanity. Thank you, President Trump, for protecting us.
David L. Leatherman
Tupelo