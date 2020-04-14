It appears that social distancing is the most effective means at the present time to combat the coronavirus. Social distancing may also give us a clue as to why we are facing this crisis. Could it be that the Creator is permitting His creation to see first hand what happens when we distance ourselves from our Creator?
The Holy Scriptures make it clear that the distancing of a people from God leads to division, fear, sickness and death. It happened first when Adam and Eve hid from God in the Garden. It continued in the time of Noah, the tower of Babel; the Babylonian captivity; and when the ancient nation of Israel rejected Jesus as the Messiah.
If these examples are instructive, then our most effective course of action would be for our nation to return to the God of the Bible. Fortunately, the Bible says, "Draw nigh to God and He will draw nigh to you." God promised His people in the Old Testament, "If my people which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."
Almost a thousand years later, the great apostle Paul said all the promises of the Bible are Yes in Christ. He added, "He that spared not His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things. ... For I am persuaded that neither death, nor life, ... nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
In this time of our nation's trouble, it would behoove all of us to draw near to Christ to avail ourselves of what He has secured for us through His life, death, burial, and resurrection.
Jerry Horton
Ecru