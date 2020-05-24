II Chronicles 7:14
If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from Heaven and will forgive their sins and heal their land.
What you have read is the antidote for the COVID-19 (coronavirus). Only God has the power to shut down the world or open up things. As we look back over history, every 2,000 years something miraculous happened; from Adam and Eve to Noah's generation is 2,000 years from Noah's generation to the birth of Jesus Christ.
In 2018, there were, 7,655,957,369 billion people (7.7 billion) on planet earth, almost double Noah's generation. COVID-19 is a plague for the sins we have committed. The world is addicted to sin. We Christians need to stop compromising. Our sins are far more in number those of Noah's generation, because we've got more people, places and things that causes us to sin in many variances. There is one thing about both; they cover the whole earth, which only God can do at this speed. This, I believe, is the beginning of the end as we know it. Experts say this will last for two years. My advice to all is seek God now; He's our savior and refuge.
The Bible teaches a house divided cannot stand. My advice to both political parties is now is the time to come together and do as it says in Proverbs 3:6 "In all thy ways acknowledge him and he shall direct thy path." God is the central figure here, so why are we not hearing anything about him from the media or our government? This country was founded on Christian principles. II Thessalonians 2:1-3 reads "Let no one deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come except there come a falling away first."
It's here. Look around, you know sin has many tools but a lie is the handle that fits all. Step out from behind the trees so you can see the whole forest.
Eddie Black
Tupelo