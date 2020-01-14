Success in economic development is the goal of every county and it comes from long-term planning and sustainability. Local leadership and guidance have been the anchors of our community, and the Community Development Foundation continues to develop ways to prepare future leaders. CDF is excited to report on the successes from 2019, but we are equally excited to share what we are planning and working on for the future.
All of this growth is directly connected to our product, people and leadership.
One of the biggest developments in 2019 was the development and preparation taking place at Tupelo and Lee County’s newest industrial park, The HIVE. Thanks to the help of partners like our US Congressional and Mississippi Legislative delegations, Mississippi Development Authority, Tennessee Valley Authority, ATMOS Energy, the City of Tupelo, and the Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply District, our newest industrial park, the HIVE, now has new roadways, water, wastewater, natural gas, electrical services, and shovel-ready sites needed for new, locating companies. Tupelo and Lee County continue to reinvest in product development.
CDF also continues to focus on people development. The Careers in Advanced Manufacturing and Technology (CAMT) apprenticeship program for developing new skilled workers has continued to grow with more than 17 participating companies with 60 students. Lee County and CREATE’s Tuition Guarantee program continues to create a way for all graduating students to go to college at Itawamba Community College with no financial burden. This program has allowed Tupelo and Lee County to continue developing the skills of the community’s people.
In 2018, CDF launched a program to spark and grow new leaders in our community with the IGNITE leadership conference. In 2019, more than 650 community leaders participated in this conference and we are expecting an even larger crowd for our next IGNITE conference this Thursday, Jan. 16. You can find out more about the conference and register at www.igniteleadership.com.
This past year CDF’s 80-person Leaders Council partnered with Avalanche Consulting group to develop our next long-term strategies for the Tupelo and Lee County region. From these meetings the key area of focus for the next 10 years is talent. The ability to be successful in bolstering the region’s talent will require a focus on three key areas of effort – talent attraction, talent retention and quality of life improvements. Our Leaders Council and staff have started developing strategies to address each of these and will begin implementing them this year.
Tupelo and Lee County experienced a tremendous amount of growth in 2019 with more than 11 new and expanding industries that created more than 465 new high paying jobs with more than $17,000,000 in new wages. Companies continued to grow in the area, which solidifies their success by investing more than $151,000,000 in Tupelo and Lee County. These projects included both new and existing industry announcements including: BancorpSouth, Cooper Tire, General Atomics, H.M. Richards, Hyperion Technologies Group, Innocor, Leggett & Platt, MTD Products, and Sofa Kraze.
We continue to recruit and assist companies in growing in Tupelo and Lee County, because sustainable success is vital to the entire community. Whether directly or indirectly, every person stands to benefit from the community’s success over the past 10 years. In this time, Tupelo and Lee County have seen more than 7,300 jobs created, $930 million invested in Lee County, and more than $230 million of new wages. This has led Tupelo to be named a Top Ten Micropolitan 10 years in a row by Site Selection magazine. If Tupelo and Lee County are to continue being a community that thrives in Northeast Mississippi, the goal is to focus on creating a place where people not only live, but a place where they can grow and succeed.
The Community Development Foundation has been considered the standard for community partnerships, since 1948. We deeply appreciate all of the support and involvement from our community. Today, 2020, we look forward to what the future holds, but we also look forward to continuing to make Tupelo a place for ‘more and better jobs.’
Sincerely,
Dr. Samuel Pace,
2019-2020 Chairman
Community Development Foundation