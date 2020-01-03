I watched the show about public impeachment and when it came to the counsel person who was to ask questions to four people, but he only put questions to three of them.
The three people he asked questions were all for impeachment. I thought they all were sickening. The fourth person was asked questions later and he was not seeing anything to impeach the president about.
The second go around was all the same. You can see that the Democrats want to get rid of our president, period.
This whole show was a bunch of evil thoughts.
Juanita F. Horstman
Aberdeen