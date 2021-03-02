The state legislators from our area mostly voted for HB1439, which would cut income taxes on some of us and increase sales taxes on all of us. The state would lose millions of dollars in revenue in the end.
Do they want to "DEFUND the state POLICE?"
Cutting revenue would also defund schools, roads and bridges, state parks, health departments, and libraries. Our legislators who support this bill must think that our law enforcement, schools, parks and such are as good as they need to be, or as good as they ought to be. (Some legislators actually believe this!)
Contrary to what some people will tell you, the legislators have never "thrown money" at our state institutions. Our state has never had that kind of money. Please don't make things worse.
Michael McNeece, Saltillo