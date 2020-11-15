The recent development of the Sand Creek Wastewater Authority is a laudable example of local and state officials working together for the betterment of its citizens. Success of the new authority can be largely attributed to the leadership and support of Senator Chad McMahan and Representative Jerry Turner.
As industry, employment and population has grown in Lee County, so has the demand for water and sewer infrastructure support. In an effort to meet the wastewater needs of a growing population and industry base, a partnership of municipal utility assets was compiled in 2019 to create the regional Sand Creek Wastewater Authority. The purpose was to support and promote future economic growth in Lee County. Creation of the Sand Creek Wastewater Authority was the result of long-range planning supported by the Community Development Foundation, Lee County, City of Saltillo, City of Guntown, City of Baldwyn, Three Rivers Planning and Development District and local state legislators. The Authority acquired a wastewater plant and transmission infrastructure to provide wholesale treatment of wastewater to its municipal customers. The efforts of this regional project help to manage and reduce future service costs to municipalities and their customers.
These cost-saving benefits to the people of Lee County would not be possible without the consistent support of our area legislators. In 2019, Senator McMahan and Representative Turner worked together to bring the regional project to the attention of state leaders, then Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves and House Speaker Philip Gunn. Our leaders recognized the impact that local infrastructure has in supporting lasting economic success in our region by approving $2 million in bond funds to support improvements to wastewater infrastructure. This money is currently being used to make much needed improvements. Further, Senator McMahan and Representative Turner worked together to secure another $1 million in the 2020 legislative session, funds which will be used towards the required expansion of the regional system. The Sand Creek Wastewater Authority is just another fine example of Lee County leaders working together to improve our communities.
Board members of the Sand Creek Wastewater Authority
Rex Smith (President)
George DeVaughn (Vice President)
Bud Herring (Secretary)
Jimmy Anderson
Richard Herring
Michael James
Tyrone Pippin