It appears to me that Justice Court Judge Chuck Hopkins did his homework before issuing a decision in the DUI case of Ben Logan, Tupelo’s city attorney. Like the rest of us, law enforcement also has rules and laws it must follow; the responses from the Lee County sheriff and Tupelo police chief also seemed appropriate.
As a result of Caleb Bedillon’s story, I researched the effectiveness of “sobriety checkpoints,” as they’re officially called. On the Centers for Disease Control website, I found the results of a study that a federal organization undertook on the subject. They report, “CDC’s systematic review of 11 high-quality studies found that checkpoints reduced alcohol-related fatal, injury, and property damage crashes each by about 20 percent . . .”
My problem with this conclusion is what the control factor was in the studies. Can you arrive at a concise percentage of reduction without having a clear and accurate picture of what would have happened without the checkpoints? I don’t see how you can. And the term “alcohol-related” is in itself misleading: an accident is considered “alcohol-related” if anyone in the vehicle has been drinking, not just the driver.
I don’t drink so the issue of driving while intoxicated does not affect me and I am certainly opposed to people drinking and driving. I am, however, also opposed to checkpoints set up illegally. My aversion to them likely stems from the part of my childhood spent in communist Yugoslavia – now democratic Croatia – where “roadblocks,” as we called them, were a constant part of our lives when we drove just about anywhere, anytime. (My father was stationed there with the U.S. Army.) Soldiers with big red stars on their hats, armed with AK-47 machine guns demanded to see our passports on an almost daily basis while staring menacingly into the car to see what they could see.
And they were apparently legal there no matter how they were conducted.
C. Richard Cotton
Saltillo