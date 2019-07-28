To The Editor:
It is time for someone of national stature (preferably a brave and courageous Democratic Party candidate for President in 2020) to tell the American people how full of baloney that the national conservative, right-wing news media is.
The part that I find to be the most pathetic, amusing, and laughable is how they play all of us for total fools and have the sheer nerve and gall to pretend that their right-wing "think-tanks" (which outnumber "liberal/progressive" ones by over five to one) produce "scholarly," "objective," "scientific," and "unbiased" research when the reality is that almost all of them are actually phony and fake right-wing propoganda factories/mills primarily funded by corporate billionaires and deca-millionaires who want to abolish all of the social safety-net federal govertnment programs including Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.
Keep in mind that these people still love to tell the lie and whine that they are in the minority and are outnumbered by the "liberal media" when many of their own well-known figures have openly-stated that they are now in the majority. However, conservatives will always believe in their non-truth telling because conservatives believe what they WANT to believe.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, New York