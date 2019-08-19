Dear Daily Journal readers,
Let me say "I am not a Lee County resident" right up front, so I have no political gain one way or other for your Sheriff Jim Johnson. Therefore, I would like to point out that the author, Caleb Bedillion, of that particular article has his definitions mixed up.
Racism is the belief in the superiority of one race over another; however, stereotyping is a fixed general image (which can be a good or bad idea) that represents a person or thing. There are many beneficial stereotypes and many derogatory ones.
I believe the text that Sheriff Johnson sent speaks of one that is beneficial: persistence. The sheriff and Aguirre happen to have differing goals about a project, which is common. All that the sheriff did was to compare Aguirre using a common stereotypical characteristic of people of the black race. Nothing is wrong with that.
Our lives are filled with stereotypes, in fact they are used for marketing schemes and advertising pitches every day. Stereotypes, all though not always true, are part of our culture. If you don't already know any, here's some common ones: Latinos are thieves, white people are rich, black people are extremely tidy, Vietnamese are very smart, Latinos are hard workers, white people are liars, Japanese are very private, black people are persistent, etc.
I could go on and on, but there's no need. I hope and pray that we as Mississippians will show the world a little more class and a lot more intellect than hollering racism about every little thing.
Mollie Houston Miller
Pontotoc