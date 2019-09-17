I am writing to you to share a story of the kindness of strangers in your special town known as Tupelo, MS. I am a father of four living in southeastern Georgia with roots deep in Smithville. My mother’s family lived in that area for generations and still know that dirt as home. My wife of 24 years and I have seen our oldest child of 19 leave the nest and stretch her wings to Oxford to attend the University of Mississippi.
With that base line, I wanted to tell you about an experience we had last Thursday, August 29th. Our daughter left Oxford headed to the Gulf Coast to visit with us during the Labor Day break. She had been having some issues with a coolant light on her car and decided to stop by the Volkswagen Dealership at Barnes Crossing. When she arrived they treated her as they would any of their customers I assume and began the challenge of diagnosing the problem. The experienced team found the problem but had to order the part to arrive the next day. We made contact with the General Manager and he went above and beyond to assist our stranded 19 year old daughter. After we talked, he shared he was also a father with children away and would do whatever he could to assist her in this situation … and he did.
The level of service and personal touch to our problem that we received I have never experienced before in my 51 years on this planet. It goes to show that there are many great people living and working in our communities and especially in yours there in Tupelo. I wanted to write this to you in the hopes that you will include this letter in your paper to let the people of Tupelo know how impressed we were with our experience in your incredible city.
Our experience with Albert Thomas who is the General Manager at Barnes Crossing Volkswagen was incredible. Thank you to those great folks working with Joe Marshall there and for living the life under the Golden Rule that we are to treat others as we want to be treated. Albert Thomas certainly did. Thank you from a very appreciative father that his daughter went to Tupelo for assistance.
Steve Strickland
Blackshear, GA