To the editor,
I would like to give a big thank you to first responders everywhere. These men and women are first on the scene of an emergency situation, at times risking their lives while trying to save our lives as well as the lives of other people.
These brave individuals deserve a lot of credit for the job they do. But, please remember 9-1-1 is for emergency calls only. All other calls will tie up the operators which can result in slower response times. So, if you have a cat up a tree, open a can of tuna, or if your chicken nuggets are cold, talk to the manager of the establishment.
Handle these petty problems yourself and let the professionals do the job they were trained to do.
John W. Turner
Ripley