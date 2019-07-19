Viewers glued to Fox News’ entertainment-opinion division (Hannity, Ingraham, Judge Jeanine, Tucker Carlson, et al.) are stuck at the epicenter of a pro-Trump/GOP reality distortion field.
Rupert Murdoch, publisher of lowbrow tabloids, realized there was big money in promoting a political view based on fear and anger, so he started Fox News.
After Trump was elected president, the traditional fake Fox slogan “Fair and Balanced” was quietly retired. Apparently, even Murdoch was embarrassed.
The job of these conspiracy-pushing infotainers is to keep you riled up by feeding you disinformation while withholding important factual information that would clash with their distorted picture. If they bump into a fact, it’s accidental.
If you shun other news sources, you may not realize the extent you’re being misled.
Like Murdoch, the motivation of these TV hucksters is self-aggrandizement: The more viewers, the more advertising revenue flows into in the Fox coffer, which puffs up their personal bank accounts. Hannity alone rakes in an estimated 30 million bucks a year.
If you find it impossible to periodically pull away from Fox • and if facts don’t make you break out in hives – at least check out the less viewed, but more balanced presentations by Fox’s legitimate journalists, Shepard Smith and Bret Baier.
If you need extra motivation, consider this: Fox News contributor retired Army Lt. Col. Ralph Peters quit Fox, saying the network had devolved into “a mere propaganda machine for a destructive and ethically ruinous administration” that is “fostering corrosive and unjustified paranoia among viewers.”
Richard Harkness
Ocean Springs