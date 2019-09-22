On October 22, the Financial Planning Association (FPA) of Northeast Mississippi chapter will hold its Annual Symposium at the Tupelo Country Club. The chapter’s Board of Directors and Executive Director DeAnna Dillard put together a full day of interesting, timely and dynamic topics, intended for attendees to implement in their own practices and help them thrive.
Five hours of CE credit will be available to financial planners, brokers, accountants and attorneys. In addition, resource partners are scheduled to participate in the conference, providing attendees many opportunities to learn more about their services and companies.
To register for the FPA Annual Symposium, visit www.northeastmsfpa.org.
DeAnna Dillard, MSNPA, IOM
Executive Director
NE MS Financial Planning Association