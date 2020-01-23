For the past few weeks I have been reading articles relating the great success of the sale of lottery tickets in Mississippi. I believe I’m correct in saying the total sales for the first four weeks was $40,000,000. That’s $40 million, more than most of us will earn in our entire life. It almost defies the imagination of this poor country boy.
Last month I read that 1-in-10 of the working people in Mississippi lacks enough food to eat, and I am confused. We can spend $40 million for lottery tickets, but we can’t buy food for our families.
Then I got to wondering, “Who purchases lottery tickets?” Is it the filthy rich who have money to burn? No, they’re rich because they know how to make, save, and invest money. They do not throw it away on unrealistic odds. So I’m forced to come to the conclusion that the majority of lottery tickets are purchased by lower income people who dream of escaping poverty and becoming rich, so they spend $40 million on an unrealistic hope of striking it big, and they know that the more tickets they purchase, the greater the odds of their winning.
This means that during that same four week period there was $40 million less spent on food, clothing, rent or house payments, medications, and school lunches. So, let me see if I have this right. We install a system to improve the economic conditions of our state. We will have better schools, better roads, and perhaps even raises for our legislators, and this system works by taking money from those who can least afford it to make our state a better place to live. Talk about “pie in the sky!”
If all this sounds familiar, it could be because we’ve heard it before, when we legalized casino gambling in Mississippi, and it hasn’t worked. In fact, if we publicized the number of our good citizens who have lost their businesses, homes, and families because of casino gambling it would tell a totally different tale.
I have seen third generation family businesses closed, and employees lose their incomes because someone dreamed of becoming rich overnight.
Oh well, never mind my musings. I don’t buy lottery tickets, and I don’t gamble. Fortunately for me, I didn’t even like losing matches in college poker games, but somewhere out there is some poor sap, whose children will go to bed hungry tonight, and his wife will cry herself to sleep, wondering if she will have to leave her home tomorrow.
Charles Lamb
Booneville