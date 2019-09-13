Gun story was
misleading to readers
I think the Dixie Pipeline gun story by the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting was misleading. The author used words like permissive and least restrictive describing Mississippi laws regarding the purchase of firearms. It’s federal laws that regulate the purchase of firearms, not state laws.
The writer further states Mississippi has no licensing or registration, but does not list what states do have licensing and registration. The straw man purchases described where a person buys for another person is a federal crime. Federal firearm laws only allow a person to purchase a handgun in that person’s state of residence. Transporting a handgun across state lines for sale is again a federal crime unless the sale is through a federally licensed dealer.
John Conrad
Tupelo