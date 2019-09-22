Frustration abounds around medical care in this country, and face it to say we have seen little, if any, help from the GOP. Democratic candidates have several ideas, from Medicare for all to the expansion and improvement of the Affordable Care Act (aka: Obama Care). But what should be done? How can America improve its healthcare system?
Example, a preschool teacher works a 40-hour week, family-owned company, fewer than 20 employees barely earning above minimum wage. No benefits. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, she and her family have health insurance, which few local doctors accept. In order to keep these benefits, she must (along with her non-insured spouse) earn a certain amount of yearly income to qualify for a tax subsidy. This tax subsidy has a complex yearly renewal process, but without it she and her family could not afford insurance. People who cannot pay for insurance tend to deny themselves proper medical attention and risk certain illness, injury, or even death.
So again, what is the GOP plan for healthcare, and does the president propose anything other than gutting certain aspects of the Affordable Care Act? The issue of affordable health care is real, the problem fierce. American lives are on the line. This makes November 2020 all the more important.
Robbie Gold
Tupelo