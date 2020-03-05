Walker Wildmon's March 1st opinion piece focuses on 3 pieces of the DNC's Party Platform: abortion, gay rights and healthcare. I found Mr. Wildmon's assertions to be dubious so I read the text in question.
Here are the quotes directly from the text of the DNC Party Platform regarding the three claims in question. 1) "Democrats believe women should have access to quality reproductive health care services, including safe and legal abortion. Democrats recognize that quality, affordable comprehensive health care, evidence-based sex education and a full range of family planning services help reduce the number of unintended pregnancies and thereby also reduce the need for abortions." 2) "Democrats will fight for comprehensive federal non-discrimination protections for all LGBT Americans, to guarantee equal rights in areas such as housing, employment, public accommodations, credit, jury service, education, and federal funding." 3) "Democrats will never falter in their generations-long fight to guarantee health care as a fundamental right for every American. As part of that guarantee, Americans should be able to access public coverage through a public option, and those over 55 should be able to opt in to Medicare."
I identify as a freedom and liberty loving Mississippian, I do not identify with any political party, my goal is only to provide readers with the text that forms the basis of the propaganda in Mr. Wildmon's article.
Will Reed
Tupelo