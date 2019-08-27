Dear Opinion Page Editor:
The Daily Journal reported that a testing task force voted to recommend that the Mississippi State Board of Education scrap a required U.S. history test. This comes as no surprise to me. As a holder of an advanced degree in history and as a retired public-school teacher, I feel qualified to comment.
Recently, I learned that there are some schools in the area that offer as little as one hour of instruction per week in history. That is a shame. We are graduating students with no sense, knowledge, or understanding of what came before. In my opinion, history teachers should be, in large part, keepers of our culture.
When I taught, I discovered that a main reason some students were doing poorly in my history classes was because they were such poor readers. Several students had slid or flowed to the next grade despite their poor mastery of reading. I felt that these students would have benefited greatly if the school system had made available remedial reading instruction.
I have no idea whether or not such instruction is being provided now. I do understand that there is a newly established requirement of achievement of the third-grade level in reading before a student is passed on to the next grade. This requirement should accomplish something worthwhile over the coming years.
A quote that is most likely due to writer and philosopher George Santayana reads in its original form: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” One cannot remember the past if he/she is never taught anything about the past. If we continue to sow ignorance, we will probably reap the whirlwind someday.
Ken Patterson
Tupelo