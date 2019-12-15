To the Editor,
The pages of 2019 have turned rapidly, and we have embarked upon “the most wonderful time of the year.”
At Itawamba Community College, this season is a time for reflection and for expression of our gratitude for the significant role that you play in enabling us to provide The Best Start for thousands of area residents each year.
Almost every week, you share our story, events and activities to enable the college to reach those who can benefit from the multitude of services that we offer. We are grateful.
We read your pages daily, and often we see the successes of our alumni, who are excelling in the corporate world or in such areas as medicine, education, the workforce or in just everyday life.
Student success is Itawamba Community College’s priority, and we share our students’ pride, not only during their enrollment, but also after they have attained alumni status. Thank you for sharing their story.
Our ICC family includes an exceptional faculty and staff and the best students anywhere. They are the reason that the Aspen Institute has selected us as a top 150 community college for the fifth time in a row, and Wallet Hub has named us as the best community college in the state and No. 25 in the nation.
So, during this season of reflection on not only this year but also the 70 which preceded it, Itawamba Community College renews its commitment to make a significant difference in the lives of all we serve.
Thank you for your commitment to education, which prepares both youth and adults with the foundation to ensure a better future! Happy Holidays!
Sincerely,
Jay Allen, Ph.D.
President, ICC