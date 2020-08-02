In the Journal's July 5 Counterpoint, Rev. Hull made some interesting observations concerning the legislature's vote to change our state flag: "Too little, too late."
According to Rev. Hull, our flag was a heinous (very evil or wicked) symbol that should have been changed years ago.
Contrary to Rev. Hull, I do believe it's never too late to do the right thing. Also that we should be more concerned with the more important issues of life.
The Rev. bemoans the fact that, "In God We Trust," will be on our new state flag as a compromise to legislators who did not want change. That the bill was only passed through coercion and he "and many others like him" could not celebrate the bill's passage.
Well, in politics, compromise comes into play with nearly every bill brought to the floor. Coercion is often involved also.
Rev. Hull sounds like a petulant child that didn't get his way soon enough.
M.B. Martin
Pontotoc