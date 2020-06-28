I hate the false idea of news people calling rioting and violence protesting. It isn't justice stealing innocent peoples property, burning property and hurting people. And unlike the sugar coating by CNN, anarchy is always evil.
Unfortunate ideas like kneeling to the National Anthem, it is free speech. Still, if people destroy America it would kill freedoms like speech or freedom of religion.
Things like racism is of the heart. That is, politics can't change the heart like ideas. People can destroy America, people can't destroy evil. Only God can clean the heart.
Tim Holland
Marietta