What more appropriate day than a Sunday, June 28, for our elected representatives to rob the people of this state of our official state flag. Ninety-one members of the Mississippi House and 37 Senators voted to deprive Mississippians of our choice of a flag. Our nation was founded on the principle that elected officials are servants of the people. The Declaration of Independence puts it this way. "Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed." The legislature certainly didn't seek the consent of the governed when it banned consideration of the current flag. Technically it is called tyranny when government overrules the will of the people.
Tyranny by government was one of the primary concerns of the founding fathers when they designed our constitutional republic. Citizens need to remember the 128 Senators and Representatives who chose to deny their constituents a choice in the flag. Our remedy is to address their tyranny when they run for reelection. Whether you favor a new flag or not, we should not quietly accept this tyranny. We need to send an unmistakable message to elected officials that we will not tolerate them acting as dictators. If we submit to government tyranny we become subjects of government. We inherited a government where the people are citizens and government is the servant of the people. We need to keep it that way by putting our elected representatives on notice. They do not deserve our vote and support if they presume to dictate our choices.
Raymond Settle
Blue Mountain