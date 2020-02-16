“Where are we headed”
President-Senator-Representative-Governor & Citizen:
Americans I believe were raised to know right from wrong;
To trust in what is accurate, true and correct.
To value honesty, trust and self-reliance.
To do good, bring joy and charity for all.
Raised to be honest, truthful and industrious.
Work to be the best a person can be.
Obey the law and respect each other.
Taught to know right from wrong.
So, what I don’t understand is why we're not honest with those values, our values.
When did we lose the ability fight for right, to stand up for enduring ideals?
Why we don’t act upon what our parents taught us to be right from wrong?
Not courageous as free people in a democratic republic, to stand strong for our nation as our forefathers did?
What has happened to rule of law?
Has attainment of power and position become so corrosive that deception, mistruths and lies are acceptable values?
What’s become of our Constitution and the protections in the Bill of Rights? Have they just become words on paper?
Relative values, only to be believed when benefiting partisan politics, and self-interest?
Have political offices become fungible assets applied for the benefit of powerful and wealthy elites?
Has power and money so corrupted we willingly surrender principles for limited financial gain?
Is this how the citizens of America want and expect their values to be represented?
Is this the America we’ve aspired to be, the America we’ve been, or the America we’ve become?
Would Franklin, Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln believe their eyes?
Is this the America for which many have sacrificed life, limb and treasure to create?
A free Republic of and by the people; the shining city on a hill, with truth and justice for all.
Would they recognize this America?
Where are we headed?
Bunker Hill to Yorktown, Sumter to Appomattox,
Pearl Harbor to Hiroshima, Birmingham to Memphis,
Bethlehem to Calvary
Is fighting and war the only solution?
I pray not.
Peace,
vOz Vanelli