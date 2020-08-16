In these unsettling times, voters need our representatives in Congress to set aside partisan differences and work together to pursue policy solutions that will help turn the economy around and build a secure and fast internet of the future. A crucial element to America’s economy recovery will be winning the race to 5G.
5G will create millions of new jobs and countless opportunities for voters like me at a time when we need them the most.
That’s why it is imperative that we defeat China in the 5G race.
Losing the 5G race would be devastating to our economy, national security, and global leadership.
Thankfully, the FCC has been freeing up crucial spectrum like CBRS and the L-Band to help accelerate deployment.
Policymakers, including our very own Senator Roger Wicker who has been an important voice on these issues, must support the FCC’s efforts and ensure that 5G does not become a casualty of partisan gridlock in Washington.
5G is essential to America’s economic comeback, and we cannot have 5G without spectrum.
Congress must allow the FCC’s 5G efforts to move forward unencumbered and help unleash the power of 5G innovation for all Americans.
Teresa Evans
Fulton