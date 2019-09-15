Access to broadband internet is no longer a luxury. It is essential. That’s particularly true in Mississippi’s rural communities.
At least 21 million rural Americans lack broadband access, according to federal government estimates. In some communities, electric cooperatives are playing a role in making broadband access possible for the first time.
That is a point of pride throughout the electric co-op network. But with that pride comes a recognition that no co-op should rush into the broadband business without a well-researched and vetted plan.
That’s why the board of directors for the Monroe County Electric Power Association commissioned two broadband feasibility studies – an essential step that co-ops take in the broadband exploration process. These studies help identify the costs, timeline and potential roadmaps to broadband deployment throughout our community.
The first feasibility study explored the possibilities of a fiber to the home business model. It projected that a 24-month buildout would cost a staggering $29 million. Recently, the Monroe County board launched a second feasibility study as part of our due diligence process. These steps should never be rushed or ignored.
While these feasibility studies are in the field, the Monroe County board of directors has also decided to launch a survey of all our members to gauge the interest in signing up for broadband service. These surveys will arrive in your mailbox in the coming weeks. Please take the time to make your voice heard in this process by returning the survey by November 1st.
Deploying broadband is another way that electric co-ops are supporting their communities. But because these are challenging projects, firing first and aiming later is a recipe for disaster as they consider broadband possibilities.
We’re excited together to explore potential next steps for broadband in Monroe County. Please follow our Facebook page for the latest information.
Barry Rowland
General Manager
Monroe County Electric Power Association