Dear Editor,
A new study in the journal Nature has found that warming oceans are leading to higher mercury levels in fish. Mercury is a documented poison that can cause brain damage, memory loss, tremors, joint pain, and gastrointestinal disturbances and has been linked to cardiovascular disease.
If you think mercury poisoning doesn’t happen in the U.S., think again. Physician Jane Hightower, author of Diagnosis: Mercury, found that dozens of her patients had high levels of mercury in their bodies, and many showed symptoms of mercury poisoning, including hair loss, fatigue, depression, difficulty concentrating, and headaches. When her patients stopped eating fish, their symptoms disappeared.
Previous studies have found that fish in rivers across the U.S. are tainted with medications and common household chemicals. And because mislabeling is common, if you eat fish, it’s next to impossible to know what—or rather who—is on your plate. In some cases, fish known to cause gastrointestinal distress or to contain often dangerous levels of mercury are passed off as safer species.
Why risk your health? Opt for tofu “tuna” salad, vegetable sushi, and other tasty vegan options, and no one gets hurt.
Paula Moore
The PETA Foundation
Norfolk, VA