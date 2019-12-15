To the Editor,
With the death of Billy McCoy, Mississippi has lost a true “Statesman and Hero” for public education. I had the distinct honor and privilege of working with Billy every day during the development and passage of the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, MAEP.
Billy was the architect of MAEP and insured the development process was open and inclusive. He invited and included parents, teachers, administrators, and education organizations throughout the process. He made sure MAEP was fair, equitable, and an adequate funding mechanism for Mississippi.
MAEP is based on a per-student basis and addresses equity throughout the state, and it is based on what it actually costs to educate children in Mississippi. If only the Legislature could realize that and properly fund the program, then we could have an education system that is competitive and one of which Mississippi could be proud.
Mississippi has lost a great man in Billy McCoy, and I hope that his dreams, as well as mine, to further education in our great state can soon be realized.
Sincerely,
Judy Rhodes
former director (retired),
Office of Educational Accountability
Mississippi Department of Education