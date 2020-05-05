More study needed on
drugs to treat COVID-19
As a retired Rheumatologist, who has used more hydroxychloroquine/Plaquenil and chloroquine than anyone in North Mississippi, but for one physician, it is my opinion that no one should be using these drugs widely in the treatment of COVID-19. They both should only be used in a research setting.
The test tube data suggests a look at their benefit and risk is appropriate for clinical trials. General use of them is supported by too little (or no) data. The benefits touted by some are not supported at this time. See my last paragraph.
The medicines in the short run are fairly safe to use and we do not generally do any pretreatment tests.
I realize that doctors will pull out all the stops and give everything half-way reasonable to help or save a very ill person. (‘Throw everything against the wall to see what sticks’) I myself did this in the past. But even this is supported more by emotion than reason. Reason is important in making the correct long term decisions about this illness because it will be a long term problem. And we may have more like it.
Right now, Lupus patients, who have taken Plaquenil to prolong their lives and minimize Lupus flares, are finding it difficult to impossible to obtain it. The data on Plaquenil’s benefit for Lupus is not in dispute. It is the only drug proven to prolong their lives.
In summary I disagree with the editorial.
DATA: The touted French paper is useless and pathetic. From a scientific standpoint (a foreign language to all but a few in the DJ’s range) it suffers from selection bias, dropout bias, improper controls and a poor surrogate end marker. Other scientists agree. And science must guide our course here. The other information cited by proponents include collections of anecdotes, which is not data, not scientific. Those anecdotes prove nothing, unfortunately.
I am at very high risk. If I get severely ill there are other unproven medicines that I would choose over Plaquenil for me or my wife. All are being studied.
George A. Housley Jr., MD
Belden