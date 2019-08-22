Dear Editor,
I see that there was a homicide in Lee Acres. My mother is an elderly, white woman living in that area. I am so afraid for her these days. The county and city law officials need to get off it and do something in that area. Start cracking down on all the crime. You can't just sit back and think it will work itself out.
What is wrong with this city and the people who so call run it. I had moved back for four years, horrible place to live. I had to leave. Please put more law enforcement in that area. You act as if it is a big, great city to live in. Start telling the truth and quit feeding people a line that's not true.
Michelle Patterson
Hollywood, FL