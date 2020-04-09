Who ARE these people?
Every day strangers are brought in with a grievous virus that is known to often be fatal. WE are warned to stay 6' away from each other, even family. THEY are working in intimate ways with these strangers to save their lives.
O.K., maybe I could do that for a stranger once or twice but to do it all day and to go home beyond exhaustion and to get up the next day and CHOOSE to do it again? They are God's angels.
And THESE people who have sworn to serve and protect and spend many hours a day doing just that. Having to be very near to some of the people they are saving the population from or saving them from themselves.
I am in awe of them and though I love people, these nurses and doctors and policemen baffle me.
I am praying for them and admire them and thank them with all my heart.
Marion D. Linde
Tupelo