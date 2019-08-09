This may be a touchy subject for some readers and I don't intend to offend anyone. When I was in elementary school and my high school years a long time ago, we always began the morning with "The Pledge of Allegiance" and "The Lord's Prayer."
The people who govern this great country of ours along with some other groups now call this "taboo territory." With all the things happening these days in our schools such as shootings, truancy, dropout rate, along with gang activity, alcohol, drug use. teen pregnancies, etc.
I for one think saying a little morning prayer in schools is not such a bad thing after all.
John W. Turner
Ripely