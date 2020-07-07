Dr. Anne Twitty, associate professor of History at UM, gave her views on the Confederate Monument in the June 21 Daily Journal.
As Dr. Twitty knows, most UM students left UM to form the University Grey's and join the Confederate Army after secession.
Eventually they were with the Army of Northern Virginia under General R.E. Lee. At the Battle of Gettysburg they were part of Pickett's regiment that charged the Union line over open ground and were beaten back with horrendous loss of life. This effectively ended any hope that the south could win, yet the fought on for two more years.
This battle had the highest rate of casualties of any during the War. The University Grey's was among the hardest hit. Very few returned to be buried in their home state. Many buried in a common grave in distant states.
It took nearly forty years for the widows, daughters and other family members to procure the money for the monument.
Two thirds of the Rebel fighting force did NOT, and had never owned slaves. I doubt that the persons responsible for this monument did it for racial reasons, rather a memorial to their fallen loved ones.
M.B. Martin
Pontotoc