To the Editor,
On August 8th, your editorial stated that after shootings, it is not time to play politics. We could not agree more with this statement. However, you pointed out a couple of Democrats who were asking for donations to help defeat the powerful gun lobby. They asked for donations to the Brady campaign to prevent gun violence, among others.
What seems to me to be a glaring omission, you failed to mention Trump and his political speech while among those cities. He would not allow reporters to accompany him to the hospital. Then the White House released a video of him and what is supposedly the hospital staff having a big laughing, back-slapping party in the hospital.
Have always considered your paper to be fair! Not sure now.
Sincerely,
Martha C. Hardy
Hickory Flat