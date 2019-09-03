On August 8th, you criticized the requirement for justice court judges. How can you compare one rotten apple to the 82 counties with multiple judges who have never done any wrong? Hypocrisy? That’s the way I see it. My son is running for this position. Being an Eagle Scout, a nurse supervisor, compelled to do what’s right, bound by oaths, sworn to keep, how can you say this? One man's failure doesn’t corrupt the entire system.
So put a little more thought into your articles. Correct this opinion which has no basis for whomever seeks this office!
An unhappy reader.
Burt Rowell
Kokomo, MS