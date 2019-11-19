Dear Editor,
Thursday’s opinion page was a boost to my morning. Neighbors share, indeed. Well done, Downtown! As Bobby and I went to Bel-Air Center to vote, the parking lot was full. I noted there must be heavy voting. No, it was golfers! It is good to see how much this facility is used, but I also remarked, “this place needs attention since it is used so much”.
We walked carefully over broken walkways and places that needed repair. It did not present a hospitable welcome! Then Angela Farmer’s article on advocating the arts is right on. Art has been proven to be the best avenue to improving academic performance. Thank you for a community-minded newspaper!
Lucy Gaines
Tupelo