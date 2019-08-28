Mississippians need to know that Gov. Bryant is considering an action called “opting-out” of the federal patient safety requirement allowing nurses to administer anesthesia without physician supervision. Opting-out will jeopardize patient safety. This action will remove physician involvement in Mississippi and would allow nurse anesthetists to replace physician anesthesiologists, which goes against what people want. The public overwhelmingly wants a physician to administer their anesthesia or respond to an emergency during surgery. And for good reason.
Despite advances in medicine, surgery and anesthesia are inherently dangerous. Physician anesthesiologists are skilled medical experts with the education and training to make critical decisions. There are no cost savings to our state with this change. Medicare, Medicaid and most insurers pay the same whether administered by a nurse anesthetist or physician anesthesiologist.
Physicians have up to 14 years of post-graduate medical education and residency training. This includes 12,000 -16,000 hours of clinical training, nearly seven times more training than nurse anesthetists. Laws in 45 states and the District of Columbia require physician involvement for anesthesia care, the VA in 2017 decided to maintain its physician-led, team-based model and the WHO standards “highly recommend” that anesthesia be provided, led or overseen by an anesthesiologist.
Physician supervision ensures patients receive safe, high-quality care. Please send a message to Gov. Bryant to protect patients and not “opt-out.” It provides no benefit and could mean the difference between life and death.
Dr. Peggy Boles
Tupelo
Mississippi Society
of Anethesiologists