As publishers of Today in Mississippi, the publication you reference in articles in your April 26, 2020 issue, we take great strides in maintaining a large readership of each monthly edition. Throughout our 73 years of publishing, it has and continues to be an informative communication link between our local electric cooperatives and their membership.
Throughout the years, our readership surveys of cooperative members have proven the publication has a high readership. Our most recent independent survey reported:
72% read the magazine on a monthly basis.
The January-February issue featured the broadband survey mentioned in your editorial column. This issue was mailed to members using list provided by Pontotoc Electric Power Association. The highly visible wrap (see attached) was clearly marked and asked the members to "Let Your Voice Be Heard." The survey clearly identified the association was seeking members input, included a letter encouraging members to respond and a detailed, 20-question survey with an attached, easy-to-use stamped business reply envelope. It was our opinion it would be more visible in a member's mailbox than a standard direct mail piece and would make it very convenient for a member, if they chose, to complete and return.
We believe it was inconceivable the survey was not noticed when retrieved from the mailbox and respectfully disagree with your opinion that the survey was not noticed by Pontotoc Electric members.
Michael Callahan
CEO
Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi