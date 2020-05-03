I am writing in response to the Editorial Opinion in the Sunday, April 26, 2020 edition of the Daily Journal entitled “Rural broadband deserves full, fair hearing,” which addressed Pontotoc Electric Power Association’s discontinuance of the broadband project for the present time. I disagree with some of the statements contained in your editorial, and believe other statements were misleading because of the limited amount of explanation given. In order to stay within your 350-word editorial limit, I will address only two issues.
First, your editorial stated, “Since then, 11 of the 12 electrical power associations within the Daily Journal’s coverage area have decided to move forward and offer internet service.” Presently, there are nine electric power associations who have decided to proceed, but Natchez Trace and 4-County have not made an affirmative decision to proceed. However, you stated that all 11, except for Pontotoc, “ have decided to move forward and offer internet service.” Moreover, your article was completely silent that none of the other 13 rural electric cooperatives located south of Highway 82 in Mississippi are proceeding with broadband at this time.
Second, your editorial stated, “But rather than directly mail a survey, or include it with the power bill, the Pontotoc EPA wrapped a survey around copies of a magazine published by the electric cooperatives of Mississippi. We think it highly likely many members did not even notice the survey, and some say they didn’t get it at all.” Several Pontotoc Progress articles encouraged members to return their surveys, which can be found in the January 15, 2020 edition, page 12A; the January 22, 2020 edition, Page 12A; the January 29, 2020 edition, front page and Page 14A; and the February 5, 2020 edition, front page and Page 12A. What should be of a serious concern to the Daily Journal is that the nameless author of the Sunday, April 26, 2020 editorial was not aware of the tremendous efforts of their affiliate newspaper. Perhaps these are the reasons that no person at the Daily Journal took credit for the editorial.
Chuck Howell, General Manager
Pontotoc Electric Power Association
Editor’s note: The opinion of the Daily Journal is determined by our editorial board members, which includes employees of the Journal and members of the community. Our editorials are not authored, as they are not the opinion of any one person.